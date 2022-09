BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports.

According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway.

Newell was taken to Johnson City Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The crash is under investigation. No further details were released.