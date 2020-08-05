JCPD: 1 arrested, 1 transported to hospital after head-on collision on North Roan Street

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was arrested and another was transported to the hospital following a head-on collision at the intersection of North Roan Street and Oakland Avenue in Johnson City.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, authorities were called to a head-on crash at the intersection at 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday.

Details are limited at this time, but JCPD reports one person was transported to the hospital and another person was arrested.

JCPD says the arrest was made for a possible DUI charge.

The report on the crash is still pending, but further details are expected to be released later.