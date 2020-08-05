JCPD: 1 arrested, 1 transported to hospital after head-on collision on North Roan Street

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was arrested and another was transported to the hospital following a head-on collision at the intersection of North Roan Street and Oakland Avenue in Johnson City.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, authorities were called to a head-on crash at the intersection at 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday.

Details are limited at this time, but JCPD reports one person was transported to the hospital and another person was arrested.

JCPD says the arrest was made for a possible DUI charge.

The report on the crash is still pending, but further details are expected to be released later.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss