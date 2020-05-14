JCMC respiratory therapist gives News Channel 11 an inside look at COVID-19 floor

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Health care workers are being pushed to their limits and beyond as they care for patients with COVID-19.

Pheben Kassahun spoke with a registered respiratory therapist (RRT) on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and takes us onto the COVID-19 floor at Johnson City Medical Center.

Despite the health risks, registered respiratory therapist Alyson Cole is one of the millions of essential frontliners working during the pandemic.

Cole described to Kassahun that she is clothed from head to toe before she enters the isolated floor.

“Wear mandatory masking in between every single patient, but with the COVID patients right now, my attire looks like a full mask, gown, gloves, face shield. I can also wear a hairnet, I can also wear shoe booties,” Alyson Cole said. “Every single day, I’m required to check my temperature, I’m required to wear a mask when I come into work. I’m also monitoring my signs and symptoms, as well. Just making sure that I am healthy before I come into work.”

She remains on the completely isolated COVID-19 floor for her entire shift.

“Whenever I clock onto my shift, I don’t go anywhere else except that floor. I don’t go grab anything for lunch. If I need equipment, it’s brought to me. It’s just me and that floor only. Me and those nurses only,” she said. “Purely shutdown unit. We have just positive patients and suspected patients just purely on that floor.”

Cole helps COVID-19 patients breathe better, using essential oxygen devices like ventilators. She spends anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour in each patient’s room. She sanitizes for at least five minutes before and after each patient.

“We’ve lost a lot of lives and I hate that the devastation has occurred in some areas. It hasn’t hit here as hard as it has in other areas. I just pray for those areas and I just pray that this area doesn’t get as hard hit like those areas,” Cole said.

Her greatest challenge is making sure she doesn’t bring the virus home to her husband and son.

“I am also packing a bag before so that I can shower on-site before, just to make sure that I am not carrying anything home. I want to be safe for my patients, for my family and for my coworkers. I want to be healthy,” she said. “I have self-isolated from my family. Not from my household, but I haven’t been around my mom, my dad, my in-laws, my sister, my brother, my nephews. I haven’t seen anybody else except the people in my household except for my husband and my stepson.”

She has not seen other family members for weeks.

“I missed my dad’s birthday. I missed Mother’s Day. I’ve missed really important things that I can’t get back but I can try to give back to them whenever I get that chance because I dearly miss those people because I love them,” Cole said. “I will still have those times with them. Just simple things like having dinner with my mom and dad every once in a while or going to see my nephews. It takes a toll on you and even though I’m not with you, I love you all.”

With prayer and support from family members, Cole has had the strength to help combat COVID-19. She described her team as “wonderful” and loves them with all her heart. They have brought her supplies when she needed them and have always checked in on her floor for any needed help.

“Also, my husband. I probably haven’t told him enough but he has been a blessing,” she said. “Sometimes we don’t count our spouses as blessings but he has been a number one support system and helper and I’m definitely blessed.”

COVID-19 has taken a toll on the mental health of health care workers across the nation. In order to keep her mental health healthy, Cole told Kassahun she has done a lot of reading and enjoying the outdoors.

“It’s been a lot of rainy days here lately, so I have not been able to get outside as much,” she said. “We have taken a few walks outside. I enjoy riding my bike outside. I’ve tried just to stay in touch with friends. I may not be able to see them and also my family, but I’ve been able to stay in touch with them as much as possible through FaceTime and everything like that.”

She prays that those who have been affected by COVID-19 with the loss of jobs are with family and doing well.

“A lot of people right now are doing things that they’re not really used to,” Cole said. “I know right now it’s really a hard time. Maybe you’ve lost your job and different things like that and I’m praying for you and I hope that this time also, God blesses you and spend a lot of time with your family and I hope this time really you reflect on not taking things for granted because I think with this pandemic, a lot of people are seeing that we’ve taken things for granted in our past. You know, people are online graduating and not able to go see their loved ones and not being able to see their loved ones in the hospital and that’s hard. One day we will be able to hug our loved ones hopefully again and it will all be a brighter day. I think we’ll see the light at the end of the rainbow.”

Currently, Johnson City Medical Center has five COVID-19 patients, according to Ballad Health.

