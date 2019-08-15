Breaking News
JCMC holds honor walk for veteran who died in crash, donated organs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A local hospital recognized a veteran killed in a crash over the weekend with what they called an “honor walk.”

J.D. Nickles, 36, was identified as the motorcyclist killed after a crash with an SUV in North Roan Street Sunday night.

Nickles was taken to the Johnson City Medical center following the crash and died from his injuries on Monday.

We are told that crash is still under investigation.

News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun spoke to some of J.D.’s family members Thursday who said he was an organ donor and agreed to the process of holding an honor walk in his memory.

Hospital officials said this is the second honor walk they’ve held at JCMC in the last several months.

