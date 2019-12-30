JCFD: West Market Street clear after power line issues close intersection of North State of Franklin

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The intersection of West Market Street and North State of Franklin Road was closed early Monday morning after stormy weather caused power line issues in Johnson City.

According to the Johnson City Fire Department, the scene was cleared as of 6:30 a.m.

JCFD told News Channel 11 that no one was injured while the intersection was closed, and only a few residents and businesses lost power as a result of the power line issues.

The Johnson City Police Department was also on the scene to help with traffic while repairs were made and the scene was cleared.