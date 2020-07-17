JCFD: Vehicle destroyed after catching fire in Johnson City Medical Center parking lot

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A vehicle was destroyed after it caught fire in the parking lot of the Johnson City Medical Center Friday afternoon.

According to Johnson City Fire Department District Chief Mark Beasley, firefighters were called to the scene of the vehicle fire at 12:26 p.m.

The fire was completely extinguished, and Beasley said it did not extend past the vehicle it originated from.

Beasley told News Channel 11 that no one was injured over the course of the fire.

The vehicle is considered a total loss.

According to Beasley the cause of the fire has not been determined yet.