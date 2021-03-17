JCFD uses old Boones Creek Middle School for practice

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Fire Department is taking advantage of using the old Boones Creek Middle School before its demolished. Firefighters have been on site the last few weeks using the old school for training.

The school opened in 1939 and was shut down in 2019. Johnson City Fire doesn’t have training facilities, so the crews say this is a great opportunity to practice in close to real-world situations. One situation they were able to practice throughout the building is breaking down locked doors to gain entry. They were also able to simulate other events by bringing in additional equipment.

One firefighter said, “Bring in smoke machines, fog machines to smoke up the building to make it more realistic. We even done some night drills and come out here when it’s dark outside. It just gives us a good feel in as real of an atmosphere as fire-related as we can get.”

The team says every shift has had the ability to train in the building the last couple of weeks. You can expect to see them out there over the next several days before the building is demolished next week.