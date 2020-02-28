JCFD: Small explosion at Johnson City condo caused by ‘accidental fuel fire’

Breaking News
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Fire crews said one person was being treated for smoke inhalation after an accidental fuel fire at a Johnson City condominium.

Authorities responded to the fire at Pepper Ridge just off North Roan Street on Friday afternoon.

Fire officials on scene told News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel that the fire was an “accidental fuel fire” that caused a small explosion.

We’re told the fire was contained to one unit of the building, and that one person was being treated for smoke inhalation.

