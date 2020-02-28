JCFD: Small explosion at Johnson City condo caused by ‘accidental fuel fire’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Fire crews said one person was being treated for smoke inhalation after an accidental fuel fire at a Johnson City condominium.

Authorities responded to the fire at Pepper Ridge just off North Roan Street on Friday afternoon.

Fire officials on scene told News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel that the fire was an “accidental fuel fire” that caused a small explosion.

Fire Crews are responding to an accidental fuel fire at the Pepper Ridge Apartments. There was a small explosion. The fire was contained to one unit and the only injury was smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/pZWSSpBIdp — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) February 28, 2020

We’re told the fire was contained to one unit of the building, and that one person was being treated for smoke inhalation.