JCFD: Mother and child transported to hospital after two-vehicle crash on North State of Franklin

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A mother and her child were transported to the hospital after suffering minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on North State of Franklin Road Tuesday morning.

According to Kevin Haynes of the Johnson City Fire Department, the call came in for crash at 9:03 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Med Tech Pike and North State of Franklin Road.

One of the vehicles rolled over after the impact.

Haynes told News Channel 11 that a mother and child had received seemingly minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Traffic was cleared as of 9:45 a.m.