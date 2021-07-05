JCFD: Livestock lost in July 4 barn fire near Boone Lake

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters responded to a late-night barn fire near Boone Lake on July 4.

According to Lieutenant Rich Thomas of the Johnson City Fire Department, crews were called to the fire in the 400 block of Range Road around 10:16 p.m.

The barn was located near the Johnson City limits but occurred in Sullivan County. Thomas said JCFD assisted, and the Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department was the lead agency.

Thomas said no one was injured during the course of the fire. Some goats were killed in the barn fire, according to Thomas.

Crews cleared the scene around 11:30 p.m.

Thomas told News Channel 11 that the cause of the fire has not been determined as of Monday morning.

According to the Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department, the barn was destroyed. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office for more information.