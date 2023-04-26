JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Johnson City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 Block of Hamilton Street.

One individual was taken to an area hospital out of precaution, a spokesperson for the city stated.

The house was damaged and the Red Cross is reportedly assisting displaced individuals.

The spokesperson confirmed with News Channel 11 the home is not a total loss and that the damage sustained was mostly external.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.