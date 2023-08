Photo: Johnson City Firefighters Association L-1791

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City firefighters saved the day once again, this time with a feline rescue.

On Thursday, the Johnson City Firefighters Association L-1791 posted on social media firefighters rescued a kitten from a car’s engine compartment.

“Heartwarming moments like these remind us of the kindness all around,” the post said.

The kitten was adopted by another firefighter, finding its forever home.