JCFD: Dryer catches fire above downtown Johnson City theatre, no injuries reported

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Firefighters responded to a reported dryer fire above Main Street Theatre Thursday afternoon.

Johnson City’s Fire Chief Jim Stables said they responded to the fire downtown at 2:33 p.m. and arrived within minutes.

Stables said the fire started when oily rags were put in the dryer.

The damage was limited to the dryer, and some charring on the walls, according to Stables.

That dryer was located in the living space above the theatre.

Photo: WJHL

No injuries were reported.

Stables said his crews were working on smoke removal inside the building as News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel arrived on the scene after 3 p.m.

Fire crews started to clear the scene just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.

