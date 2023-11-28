JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As maintenance and repair costs at the John Sevier Center continue mounting, the Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) will request at least $645,000 in tax increment financing (TIF) money to help absorb some of those costs.

That number could rise to $845,000, depending on whether the JCDA wants to request the full amount of an estimated $530,000 roof replacement. The request, which includes $315,383 for already completed work that’s eligible for TIF, will have to be approved by the Washington County Commission, which has an up or down vote on any TIF request exceeding $25,000.

Maintenance and repair costs for the 99-year-old building have been a burden for the JCDA since it purchased and began operating the John Sevier Center in 2019. Late that year, then-JCDA Executive Director Dianna Cantler told News Channel 11 “we would hope by 2022 that we would have new housing built and the residents relocated.”

That didn’t happen, and in addition to the $4.6 million mortgage on the building, JCDA has seen maintenance and repair costs well in excess of $1 million over the past several years. Meanwhile, the heavy lift of finding a company to build new housing and complete that process has pushed relocation back by roughly four years from Cantler’s first estimate.

Owning the building “absolutely has not” proven to be an inexpensive proposition, JCDA Chair Shannon Castillo told News Channel 11 Tuesday.

“It is necessary for the Johnson City Development Authority to have control of the John Sevier. It also comes with a price tag of maintaining the building, maintaining it for the current residents, making sure that it has a roof that actually is maintained.

“It has cost a lot of money for us to be able to maintain that building. It’s not money wasted, though, because to move forward, to have a building that could be transferred to another developer with a brand new roof on it, is absolutely worth all the money.”

Tuesday, JCDA members reviewed $700,000 worth of capital investment that occurred before the end of June 2023, including nearly $400,000 for elevator modernization.

Some of those costs have been subsidized by the city of Johnson City, including the elevator work. Two rent increases paid by U.S. Housing and Urban Development, which haven’t burdened residents, have helped. But costs continue to outpace revenue from tenant rent, and now the half-million dollar roof replacement looms.

So for the first time, JCDA will ask that TIF money go to help offset some of those costs.

TIF funds are collected from increases in property values inside the downtown area TIF district. The additional tax revenues above a “floor” established in 2007. That money from both city and county property taxes goes to the TIF fund, which was designed to help incentivize improvements to what was at the time a much less thriving downtown.

TIF money traditionally goes toward private investors in downtown, but JCDA chair Shannon Castillo said the costs of the last several years will be worth it — both for residents who will get a brand new complex in a little over two years and for the future of downtown redevelopment.

“We know what’s going to happen in the future now because JCDA controls that,” she said.

She said neither of those things would have happened if the JCDA hadn’t bought and maintained downtown’s tallest and most iconic building.

“We were able to partner with a management company to then go find land, build more housing. That’s all good news. And now we’re able to transfer this building in the future, in two years hopefully, to a new developer, and that’ll be good for downtown Johnson City too.”

County commissioners will likely consider the request at their January meeting. Castillo said she’s hopeful of a positive outcome. LHP Capital hopes to break ground on the new apartment complex off of South Roan Street late next month and welcome new residents to “The Tapestry at Roan Hill” by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

Meanwhile, the city is developing a request for proposals and will fund a consultant’s study on the “highest and best use” for the John Sevier and how that will impact downtown and the city as a whole. Castillo said that proposal will help as JCDA seeks to find a developer to renovate the former hotel, which was built in 1924.

“We have a clear plan of how the John Sevier might be used moving forward, how that’ll change downtown Johnson City and the city at large, and the biggest everyone should be asking is what is best for Johnson City,” she said.