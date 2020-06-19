JCDA vetting companies interested in providing new housing for Sevier residents

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Development Authority’s most ambitious project, transformation of the John Sevier Center, yet took another of its many steps toward completion last week, JCDA commissioners learned Friday.

Commissioners also learned that the budget year starting July 1 allocates only half the $1 million “balloon payment” due to Hometrust Bank in September for the $4.6 million John Sevier mortgage.

Leaders of the John Sevier Center’s “disposition committee” met June 12 with two assisted housing development companies that responded to a “request for qualifications” sent out in May.

JCDA Chair Robert Williams told commissioners the meetings — which included city officials and Johnson City Housing Authority’s director — left him encouraged that experienced developers are interested in and capable of pulling off the project.

JCDA purchased the center, which houses about 105 subsidized apartments, in September 2019. Plans are to manage the center while finding a developer to take over the rental assistance contract and build new housing for those residents, get them moved, and sell the building to a developer interested in renovating it for its “highest and best use” — likely a commercial/residential/retail mix.

Williams said both respondents, Vaughn Development Group of Louisville, Ky. and LHP Capital out of Knoxville, are experienced with overseeing low income tax credit projects to build new assisted housing.

He said the addition of Johnson City’s director of development services, Preston Mitchell, and senior planner Matt Manley will really help the JCDA insure they select a developer who can deliver a project that will meet the city’s long-term objectives for low-income housing and downtown redevelopment.

Johnson City senior planner Matt Manley

In an interview after Friday’s meeting, Manley said such an outcome was possible with the applicants. They may be brought back to present to the full JCDA after its July meeting.

“They showed that they have the experience and the team to be able to pull together a really good project,” Manley said. “Whatever that may look like, we feel confident it will be compatible with the city and really serve the residents over there really well.”

He said the project was more than a relocation but would be an addition of housing stock. Done right and combined with the transformation of the John Sevier building it would be a boon for the city.

“If that’s done well and done in a way that’s compatible and has a long range vision that fits within the overall vision of the city. That’s a big question mark that needs to be answered.

“The redevelopment of John Sevier Center itself is absolutely a no-brainer, transformative project that’s needed to take downtown development to that next level.”

In it for the long haul

The John Sevier project was expected to take several years. With the onset of COVID-19, JCDA commissioner Hank Carr, who leads the Sevier operations committee, said commissioners should prepare for an even longer journey.

“The unknown here is how long will we need to continue to operate the John Sevier,” Carr said. “Is it two years, is it three — could be more, the economy has a lot to do with that and so we’re preparing for a long hold here, preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.”

Carr did say the operations, managed by M and M Properties, was reaching a decent point of equilibrium that leaves the center netting $134,000 next year.

That margin may be important as JCDA negotiates with Hometrust. Director Dianna Cantler and new finance director Jim Dorton presented a proposed fiscal 2021 budget that would take $310,000 out of the JCDA’s savings account and $190,000 from the John Sevier reserve to pay down the principal.

That’s half the amount required, but JCDA leaders have been talking with Hometrust about renegotiating the balloon. The proposed payments would leave $200,000 in JCDA’s savings and $150,000 in the Sevier reserve.

Ultimately, as Williams acknowledged earlier this year, the city or the JCDA is likely to need to utilize tax increment financing funds or some other source to reach an attractive deal with whoever wants to buy the former hotel once the new housing is completed.

The city’s Manley said deals of this scope are complex and time-consuming but that he was encouraged after the initial meeting with the low-income housing developers. LHP is well-regarded throughout the state, familiar with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency’s programs and has developed more than 13,500 apartment units.

“There was a lot of reassurance that hey, we are heading in the right direction with this and we can team with the right folks to really achieve the goals.

“Here we have some experts that have tons of experience that are leading in their field and they’re interested in coming to Johnson City to help us with this project,” Manley said. “That is really key. We felt strongly that this is not going to be an overnight project, it’s gonna take years, and we feel confident that they will have that commitment to see it all the way through.”

LHP’s May 29 cover letter said it envisions a “turnkey development approach” that could include subsidies and payment in lieu of tax as potential sources of funding.

“At the completion of this project JCDA will have paved the way for future downtown development and growth while providing superior new accommodations to the existing residents,” the cover letter said.

LHP and Vaughn’s proposals are valid for 90 days.