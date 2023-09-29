JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) received approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to eventually transfer Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) from the John Sevier Center to its planned replacement development on South Roan Street.

According to a release on Friday from the JCDA, the approval is a “critical benchmark” and means all budgetary authority will move from the Sevier Center to the planned 145-unit development called “Tapestry at Roan Hill”.

However, that won’t take place until the development is completed, move-in ready and meets all HUD requirements. Groundbreaking on the project is slated for later this year, according to the release.

The John Sevier Center will remain operational with its Section 8 housing throughout the estimated 18-24 month construction of the replacement development, according to the release. The release said the Tapestry at Roan Hill will have a new, 20-year Section 8 HAP contract.

A rendering of what the John Sevier Center might look like from the outside following sale and renovation.

After the new development is complete, the release said the John Sevier Center, a historic former hotel built in 1924, will be positioned for future redevelopment.

The JCDA states, “The original HAP contract was granted to the John Sevier Center in the mid-1970s to provide senior housing when the building ceased operation as a hotel.”

The JCDA will discuss progress on the new development at its next meeting on Oct. 27, the release states.