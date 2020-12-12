JCDA to begin contract negotiations with housing authority regarding property management of John Sevier Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — There may soon be a change in management for the John Sevier Center in downtown Johnson City.

The Johnson City Development Authority has voted unanimously to begin transferring property management to the city’s housing authority.

The property is currently managed by M&M Management.

“M&M Management has managed the property for over 20 years, and we respect their work, particularly their care for the residents,” said Hank Carr, John Sevier operations committee chair, in a news release. “M&M and their staff have helped the JCDA through a difficult process and provided a stabilized environment for the residents. We appreciate all they have done to keep the building in working condition and in providing service to the residents.”

The development authority says its goal is to “provide a clean, safe, healthy environment for current and future residents.”

JCDA says this process will take about 70 days. During that time, M&M will be asked to maintain management services until the transfer is approved by Housing and Urban Development.