JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) is looking to improve the overall look of downtown.

Through the JCDA’s Facade Improvement Grant Program, merchants and building owners can apply for funds to amp up their curb appeal.

The application went live on May 2 and is open to apply.

A release regarding the grant states through tax increment funds, a primary facade is eligible for $10,000 in grant funds while a street-facing facade can receive up to $5,000.

A map of the redevelopment plan area dn the properties eligible for this grant can be found here.

To apply for the grant, click here.