JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) moved a step closer toward plugging a budget hole Thursday when a Washington County committee recommended up to $751,382 in tax increment financing, mostly for repairs to the John Sevier Center.

If approved by the full Washington County Commission, more than half that amount would be for roof repair at the John Sevier Center (JSC). County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson told Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural committee (CIA) members their recommendation will go before the full commission after some mechanics of how the spending is structured are taken care of.

Tax increment financing (TIF) is typically reserved for private sector projects in the downtown Johnson City TIF district. In this case, though, CIA members agreed with JCDA Executive Director Tish Oldham that the conversion of the center from low-income housing to some type of “mixed use” development is vital for downtown’s continued growth and redevelopment.

All of the John Sevier Center’s roofs need replacing. (Photo: WJHL)

JCDA purchased the former hotel, which was built 100 years ago, in 2019 with the intention of getting new housing built for residents and marketing the building to private developers. Several years and well over $1 million in repairs later, that vision is closer to reality with LHP Capital set to break ground on a new 150-unit apartment complex off South Roan Street in late January.

“I have, in my entire lifetime not to mention my career, never seen what’s moving forward in downtown Johnson City,” Oldham said. She said some buildings downtown have been purchased on speculation, just in anticipation of the continued commercial growth that’s been occurring.

TIF, which uses money that’s been set aside from increased property tax revenues in the district, requires full Washington County Commission approval for any projects of more than $25,000, which most are. The JCDA asked for a total of $681,000, with a small share helping fund security cameras at the Downtown Centre next to John Sevier and the remainder going toward the roof and about $315,000 of previous capital investment in the building.

Asked by CIA member Ken Huffine whether it made sense to re-roof a building the JCDA hopes to sell within three years, Oldham said not repairing it now would risk further damage to other sections of the interior due to leaks.

The committee voted 5-0 not just to fund the original request, but to add up to $70,000. That’s because at the high end, roof replacement could be around $500,000 while the roof portion of the TIF request is for $330,000.

The main remaining hurdle, along with full commission approval, is making sure the entire amount is eligible for TIF funding. State law governing TIF programs requires that any projects involve debt service of some sort, which could make structuring the portion that’s already been spent on capital projects a bit of a challenge.

Wilkinson said she’d work with Oldham between now and the full commission meeting later this month to figure out a solution.

“It’s not about the worthiness of the project and it’s not to slow down the project,” Wilkinson said. “You’ve said that you view it as worthwhile if the law allows it.”

The CIA motion recommending approval would allow for those adjustments without having to run the project back through committees.