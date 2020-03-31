JCDA working with management to increase John Sevier residents’ social distancing

Residents in the John Sevier lobby in Johnson City. The building’s ownership, JCDA, is urging strict social distancing at the low-income apartment building.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – How can residents of a 150-unit low-income high rise apartment building stay both connected and safe during a pandemic?

It’s a question Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) commissioners never imagined they’d confront when JCDA bought the John Sevier Center last August, but it took center stage during a remote JCDA meeting Tuesday.

“They have a big lobby with televisions and common areas in there, and it would be pretty hard to follow our health department recommendations right now and have more than a couple people in those lobbies,” commissioner Jodi Jones said in an interview after the meeting.

“But there’s a strong sense of community among many of the residents there. (We’re) trying to think creatively about, geez, this is their place to connect with one another, how do we give them a way to connect without endangering them, and make it right?”

John Sevier residents visit in the lobby early this year.

Commissioners expressed concern during the meeting about John Sevier Center residents congregating in the 10-story building’s lobby and even out front. Lindsay Nickels is a commissioner who also works in multi-family housing, and said her company has exercised its right to order tenants not to congregate.

“We can tell our tenants on our property to go inside their units, not to be outside, not to be in the breezeway,” Nickels said.

“We have the right now to tell these tenants to stay out of the lobby and they just need to publish a note on the door and say there’s no congregating in the lobby until the rules are listed.”

Many John Sevier residents are elderly or disabled. The COVID-19 topic arose as commissioners discussed the long-term plan to find a development company that will build new housing for residents so the former hotel can be redeveloped.

Commissioner Hank Carr said M&M Properties, which manages the center, recently started locking the exterior doors full time. Typically, the lobby is accessible until around 5 or 6 p.m.

Carr said he would ask M&M about its current policy, and convey commissioners’ desire that social distancing be mandated in the lobby. Commissioner Joe Wise said he’d rather err on the side of caution.

“I know they are doing things,” he said of management. “I just don’t want to look back on this with the benefit of hindsight and say, ‘well if we had just pulled the sofas out of the lobby,’ or whatever it was, something really basic.”

Reached Tuesday afternoon, Harry Gibson with M&M said the company quickly informed residents about CDC guidelines when the crisis began. Prior to Tuesday, M&M had also upped cleaning protocols and distributed extra soap and hand sanitizer, along with closing offices.

After the conversation with Carr, Gibson said, M&M decided it would move the furniture out of the center’s lobby and discourage tenants from gathering in large groups there.

Property manager Harry Gibson said couches are going to be removed from the lobby.

“In our community room we’re going to take the tables and chairs down so that they can’t congregate up there, and we’re trying to restrict the people as much as we possibly can from outsiders coming in,” Gibson said.

Jones said she hopes the JCDA can help soften the blow of the isolation residents may feel as they’re cooped up in their apartments in the coming days and weeks.

“Everybody in the world is problem solving unique challenges right now and this is one more of those where we just have to put our creative cap on and try to work together,” Jones said.

Threading the needle between safety and inconvenience — if not the real and sometimes serious drawbacks of isolation — won’t be easy, Jones said. Practicing social distancing in an environment like the John Sevier Center’s though, is critical.

“In many other centers throughout our city and region we have people who do have risk factors, including age, including health conditions, in close quarters where it’s a bit more challenging to really make sure that the virus can’t spread. This is a challenge that is not unique to the John Sevier at all but it is one that we really have our eyes on right now.”