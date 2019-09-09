JCDA closes sale to purchase John Sevier Center downtown, moving forward with revitalization









JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Johnson City Development Authority announced Monday they have “signed the final papers to purchase the historic John Sevier Center.”

The historic building was a hotel when it was first built in the 1920s.

Now, the building is home to more than 100 low-income residents.

With this purchase, the JCDA is hoping to bring new life to the building with a mix of retail, restaurants and housing.

We’ve previously reported the entire project is estimated to take five years to complete.

