JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s Downtown Centre will get a new tenant just a few months after Northeast State Community College’s departure in a move that will improve the Johnson City Development Authority’s (JCDA) monthly bottom line by up to $25,000 and open up parking options in downtown.

JCDA commissioners unanimously approved a two-year lease with East Tennessee State University (ETSU) that is set to begin Dec. 15. ETSU will pay a total of $10,500 a month to use 37,718 square feet of the building and 338 of the 343 attached parking garage spaces during weekday business hours. The lease still has to be finalized and signed by both parties.

JCDA commissioners insisted on a lease modification from the original, which gave ETSU, like Northeast State before it, 24-7 control of the parking garage.

“I was not ready to support this the way it was presented, but I can get behind this idea that it’s being made available to the community,” JCDA member Hank Carr said. “I think we owe it to the merchants downtown to make some parking available.”

ETSU will also cover standard operating costs such as utilities and security, which have run about $15,000 a month since Northeast State moved out at the end of August after using the building as a satellite campus for eight years.

Northeast State’s lease had been $1,000 a month, but as the end of its lease term approached, City Manager Cathy Ball asked in an April meeting with JCDA representatives and Northeast officials for an offer closer to $30,000 a month following an appraiser’s determination of value. The college decided not to renew.

The change leaves JCDA and the city free to open the garage to the public on weekends, holidays and in the evenings. That wasn’t an option during Northeast State’s lease period, and JCDA Chair Shannon Castillo said the organization came to regret its decision to cede control of the parking deck completely.

“When we’re recruiting businesses into downtown the one question that we get is ‘where do I park,'” Castillo said. “And to look at a parking deck with 343 parking spots and to say that we were going to give that away 100% … we just couldn’t do it.

“We need parking in downtown. I am grateful that we now have a way for our public to be able to use that parking deck.”

The two-year lease, which is renewable and also includes a 90-day at-will termination clause for both parties, should take JCDA right to the cusp of a major milestone: moving John Sevier Center residents to a new apartment complex in south Johnson City. LHP Capital, which manages the low-income apartments in the former John Sevier hotel, hopes to break ground on “The Tapestry at Roan Hill” in early 2024.

That move will leave the building available for a developer to return it to whatever its “highest and best use” is determined to be. The city is seeking proposals from consultants to help determine what type of development will fit best in and around the 11-story John Sevier, which sits right next to the Downtown Centre.

JCDA leaders, city officials and ETSU all realize the parking garage, and possibly the rest of the Downtown Centre, could be important parts of whatever project a developer puts together. If that process isn’t close to completion by late 2025, ETSU has an option to renew its lease.

Lab space at the Downtown Centre formerly used by Northeast State Community College. (Photo: WJHL)

In the meantime, ETSU gets classroom and office space to help it get through several major campus renovations. The two biggest are the construction of a new campus center building and a two-phase renovation of the 160,000-square-foot Brown Hall, ETSU’s main science building.

ETSU Vice President for Administration Jeremy Ross said the timeline — and the presence of science labs — provided a good fit for ETSU’s needs, including a temporary home for some of its 500 biology students, research faculty and grad students. Ross said some staff could move in during the first half of 2024, with classroom and lab use beginning during the fall 2024 semester.

“The good thing is that it was used in this way before,” Ross said. “So research spaces have labs, hoods, gas, connections, water, and so that’s very advantageous for us to have that space right now during this construction.”

ETSU will move some staff into offices during the first half of 2024 and begin operating classes there next fall, Ross said.

He expects faculty, staff and students to patronize downtown businesses during the period, all while ETSU is undergoing $100 million worth of construction little more than a mile away.

He called the arrangement “another example of the city and the university partnering to do what’s best for this region.”

The agreement definitely marks a financial win for JCDA, despite being less than half the lease amount proposed by a consultant. The massive downtown center, which will also soon feature a 1,000-square-foot Johnson City Police Department substation, isn’t conducive to just any tenant. But it’s essentially ready-made for education with a combination of classrooms and labs.