JCBOC approves Crown Labs to move into former NN Inc. building, $450k grant to create new jobs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Board of Commissioners met Tuesday morning to discuss expansion for Crown Laboratories.

The Board of Commissioners approved a resolution that will allow the Johnson City Industrial Development Board to enter into a PILOT lease with Crown Labs for the building located at 207 Mockingbird Lane, the former home of NN Inc.

The agreement includes a grant to create jobs, amounting to $450,000 to incentivize the creation of 200 new jobs at $27.17 an hour by a certain point in the lease.

The agreement had to be approved by the Board of Commissioners in order to release the budgeted money to the Industrial Development Board.

The Industrial Development Board and Crown Labs will meet on September 27 at 3 p.m. to finalize and approve all final details.

Crown Labs plans to move its corporate headquarters to the Mockingbird Lane location.