JC woman arrested, accused of depositing counterfeit $6,000 check

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after an investigation into a check fraud that started in January.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Debra Roark was charged with theft over $2,500 and criminal simulation over $2,500.

Roark was arrested following an investigation into check fraud that discovered she had deposited a counterfeit check for $6,000. Roark had withdrawn it at a later time.

Roark was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where she is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Roark is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.