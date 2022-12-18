JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City restaurant and entertainment facility has announced plans to host a New Year’s Eve party.

According to a news release from Tiebreakers, the event will take place on New Year’s Eve from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The party will feature a DJ, performances by circus artists including jugglers and aerialists, and a ball drop in the front lobby.

Tiebreakers CEO Eric Hensley said that the company’s Gatlinburg Space Needle ball drop has always been one of their favorite events and he is excited to bring it to Johnson City.

No ticket is required for entry, but a VIP experience will be available for those 21 and over. You can find more details on that here.