JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tiebreakers is set to expand their Johnson City facility less than a year after opening, a press release said Monday.

Photo: Tiebreakers

“We have big plans to bring some of the live entertainment from Gatlinburg to Tiebreakers in Johnson City,” said Eric Hensley, Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve had an overwhelming response to our private parties hosted onsite and look forward to having a bigger space to accommodate corporate events and larger celebrations.”

The expansion is reportedly set to open before Thanksgiving 2022 with a performance venue and bar with a capacity of 200 people.

When the space isn’t booked, the release said it will host trivia, concerts and other events.