JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Texas Roadhouse restaurant on North Roan Street will move just down the street this fall.

A release from the franchise states the restaurant will relocate to 2005 N. Roan St., a larger site on the Mall at Johnson City’s property. In March, News Channel 11 reported that Texas Roadhouse was mentioned in preliminary drawings of the site submitted to the city.

The new location will feature more seating, allowing for 60 more guests by Texas Roadhouse’s count.

Additionally, the restaurant plans to hire 50 more employees for both full and part-time positions. Applications are already being accepted online.

Texas Roadhouse did not provide an exact date for the opening of the relocated restaurant but did provide the following hours of operation: