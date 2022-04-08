JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — This fall, parents and students of Johnson City Schools will be adjusting to a new structure as two middle schools come online.

School system leaders are proud to provide equal and equitable programs of study at both middle schools.

“All the academic classes will be the same,” said Superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett. “Parents will be able to be assured that when they look at that program of study that the students will have that opportunity at Indian Trail and that same opportunity at Liberty Bell to take the same classes as they prepare and move through 6th, 7th, and 8th grade and prepare for their time at Science Hill High School.”



Modifications were made to the schools to ensure that there was adequate space for all the programs, and officials say this new structure will be much more efficient.

“When we started four and a half years ago with this plan, we wanted to make sure we eliminated one of the transitions,” Barnett said.



The cohorts for each middle school are projected to have between 275 and 350 students as opposed to the 600 student cohort that transfers from middle school to high school through the system’s current structure.



“We believe very strongly that having those smaller cohorts with students at each school will be very beneficial to our students and also for our staff members at each school to get to know our students and build a better sense of community at each school,” Barnett said.



Two meet and greet events are being planned for parents to learn more about the structural change. Parents should also be on the lookout for more information being mailed out beginning April 29. Deadlines to return necessary enrollment documents such as bus route and transportation information are due May 16.