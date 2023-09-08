JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools is seeking community input on a proposed five-day family life curriculum that would be taught to students at Science Hill High School.

According to a release from Johnson City Schools, the proposed curriculum would entail five days of learning spread over five weeks within lifetime wellness (gym) courses at the school.

The learning material was produced by a local organization called A Step Ahead, which works to provide free reproductive health services to people in the Tri-Cities region.

Parents and community members have the opportunity to review the learning material and give school leaders their thoughts now to Oct. 11, leading up to the curriculum’s consideration at a Board of Education meeting on Nov. 6.

Those wishing to view the learning material can do so at Johnson City Schools Central Office on Monday, Sept. 11 through Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The public can then provide feedback to the school system via a provided form at the office.

Those seeking more information on the proposed learning material can contact the central office at 423-434-5200.