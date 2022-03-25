JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As Indian Trail and Liberty Bell schools transition into 6-8 middle schools this fall, system officials are announcing the creation of two new athletic systems.

According to a press release from Johnson City Schools (JCS), both Liberty Bell and Indian Trail will offer newly organized football, volleyball, baseball, basketball, cheerleading, cross country, dance, golf, soccer, softball and track and field teams.

Swimming and wrestling teams from both schools will cooperate, making one large team between the two.

“We are excited to offer a wide array of athletic opportunities for students at both Indian Trail and Liberty Bell beginning with the 2022-2023 school year,” Johnson City Schools Supervisor of Instruction and Middle Schools Todd Barnett said in the release. “Having these athletic programs at each school will allow more students to experience the benefits of improved academic performance, competition and teamwork through team and individual sports.”

Both schools will compete with each other in the same athletic conference, and Barnett said he hopes to see a school culture grow out of it.

“An added bonus will be the natural rivalry that will develop over time between the schools and the school pride that comes with expanded participation,” Barnett said. “Having the capability to expand opportunities for students in the arts, athletics and other extracurricular activities is a significant component of the district’s vision for the transition, and we are confident our students will grow from these opportunities.”

Each school will have its own athletic coordinator, with Katie Owens at Indian Trail and Stephan Williams at Liberty Bell.

As programs are built, the system said parents can keep on the lookout for new coaches, tryouts and uniforms for each school.