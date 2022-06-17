JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A changing of the guard is underway at North Side Elementary, city officials announced Friday.

According to a press release from Johnson City Schools (JCS), principal Sharon Pickering is moving to work at JCS Central Offices, leaving the spot open for another experienced educator in the system.

Allecia Frizzell will serve as North Side’s new principal after Pickering’s transition, the release said, and is expected to utilize her years as an assistant principal at Indian Trail Intermediate School in her new role.

“Dr. Frizzell has the background and experience to be a great fit for the North Side community,” Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said. “North Side has a tremendous school culture. Allecia is student-centered and has a love for all students and families. She will continue to move North Side forward and pick up where Dr. Pickering left off.”

Allecia Frizzell most recently obtained a Doctorate of Education degree from ETSU. (Photo/JCS)

Frizzell’s career in the city began in 2016, and previous worked as a special education administrator for both Johnson City and Washington County. She received her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in education from the University of Florida, and received a Doctorate of Education from East Tennessee State University.

“I am so excited to be given the opportunity to serve as the principal of North Side Elementary School,” Frizzell said. “During my past four years at Indian Trail, I was able to work with students and families who attended North Side. North Side has an amazing reputation for providing a caring and supportive learning environment.

“Dr. Pickering has worked diligently to create a culture focused on supporting students and creating a learning environment where all students can experience success. I look forward to continuing the mission to ensure student success and academic excellence. I am honored to be a part of North Side and Johnson City Schools.”

Pickering, North Side’s principal since 2010, will become the system’s new Coordinator of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Projects.

