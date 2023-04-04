JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Who doesn’t love getting outdoors in the Spring?

With beautiful weather on the way, the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up to celebrate the season with a first-of-its-kind event.

The city will be hosting a ‘Sensory Spring Fling’ on April 22.

It’ll be held from 1-3 p.m. at the Harris Pavilion at Rotary Park located at 1001 N Broadway in Johnson City. The event is free and open to all ages.

The ‘Sensory Spring Fling’ will feature several spring-themed activities for people of all ages and abilities.

Park officials ask that you register before attending. Click here to sign up for the ‘Sensory Spring Fling.’