JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Parks and Rec hosted an inclusive field day at the Memorial Park Community Center on Saturday.

The event was designed to offer fun activities for people of all abilities.

Organizations such as Arc, Core Services, Com Care access Etsu and Special Olympics were in attendance and set up activities.

“There’s not a ton of things for individuals with disabilities to do so we really want to bring some inclusion to the area offering these activities for everybody of all abilities to come to. So, we’re really trying to do that here at Memorial Park and with Johnson City Parks and Rec,” said Rachel Malone, a recreation generalist with JC Parks and Rec.

While this is the first time the event was held organizers plan to make the field day an annual event.