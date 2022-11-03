JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Parks and Recreation will accept nominations for two roadway names until Nov. 27.

A release from city officials on Thursday states that the proposals will rename Chamber Drive and Alabama Street. Submissions must be in writing and explain the significance of the idea. Mail nominations to the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department located at 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, TN 37601 or by emailing mhollifield@johnsoncitytn.org.

Proposals will be considered by the advisory board and then presented to Johnson City Commissioners.

The department also announced that community members can attend a forum for the naming of the entrance road to Winged Deer Park. The forums, scheduled for Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m. and Nov. 29 at noon, will consider the following road names:

Soaring Eagle Way

Tournament Drive

Champions Lane

Home Run Drive

Fastball Drive or Lane

Slider Lane

Rise Ball Drive or Lane

Triple Play Drive

Base Hit Drive or Lane

Arney Drive

For more information, call Missy Hollifield at 423-283-5815.