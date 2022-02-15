JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Johnson City Schools will be restructuring in the fall, and if you have a young child in the system it’s likely they’ll be impacted.

According to the Johnson City Schools (JCS) website, both Indian Trail and Liberty Bell schools will transition to Grade 6-8 facilities starting the first day of next school year, Aug. 3, 2022. Depending on where your child is in their school journey, they could find themselves somewhere new or surprisingly familiar for their first day. Incoming 5th graders will remain in the elementary school they are zoned for, and incoming 6th graders will be moving to either Indian Trail or Liberty Bell depending on their location.

“Four and a half years ago, we started looking at the possibility of having an East and West middle school serving each side of town,” Superintendent Steve Barnett told News Channel 11. “Three elementaries on the east portion of the city, five on the west side.”

Barnett said the standardization effort will bring new opportunities for kids at each grade level, and more importantly, it will remove one of the more stressful times in a student’s career: changing schools. Now, instead of four transitions, students will make three.

“It’s very very important to us to do that,” Barnett said. “I’ve been in several schools over the last two weeks, I’ve been already in two just in the last two days, and spent a lot of time talking to students and I’m really impressed with how the students are excited about staying in their elementary school an additional year and then having that opportunity to go on to middle school.”

According to JCS numbers, after the transition, Liberty Bell will house 229 fewer students than their current number and Indian Trail will house 277 fewer students. Barnett said the schools were never built to handle the number of students they’ve been serving for years.

“Both of those schools have about 1,200 students,” Barnett said. “Indian Trail is truly designed to have at max 1,100, so we’ve been over our max at that school for quite a while.”

The smaller cohort sizes within each school are expected to boost student morale as well, Barnett said, with opportunities to develop closer relationships with classmates and faculty over their three years together.

The two schools are expected to keep their same name and color schemes in line with city and Science Hill tradition, but Barnett said he’s looking forward to seeing how the relationship between the two schools will develop on and off the field.

“I was a middle school principal in Oak Ridge, and they have a similar situation. We played our football games at Blankenship Field, where the high school plays,” Barnett said. “And when the two middles played, there was a big turnout for people in the community to come and watch them play for football, but also for basketball. I think if it turns out to be, becomes something as positive as I think it will be then we may just have to move it to a larger venue, which is at the high school.”

Parents can use the city’s School Locator to find out where a child needs to enroll next year, but in general, each zone breaks down as follows:

Liberty Bell Middle School

Woodland

Cherokee

South Side

Towne Acres

North Side

Indian Trail Middle School

Mountain View

Fairmont

Lake Ridge

Barnett said the system will be providing additional transition information as the first day of the fall semester approaches, and that any updates will be added to the school’s website.