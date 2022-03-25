JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For those that wanted to give their pup the authentic Easter experience, Johnson City’s Memorial Park Community Center (MPCC) will host a Hound Egg Hunt in April.

According to a press release from the city, on April 13, 2022 hounds will descend on the park to hunt down their own eggs filled with dog treats. The event is open to all ages, reportedly in both people and dog years.

In order to attend the event, dog owners must preregister by visiting the MPCC or calling in to 423-434-5749 between April 1 and 11th.