JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Amid its continued beautification effort, Johnson City leaders on Thursday will consider approving a four-walled mural slated to spread across brick facing Commerce Street and the parking lot next to the pavilion at Founders Park.

The design, created by a Florida man, features bluegrass components along with quilt patterns and local flora. It is expected to cost $37,500 — $9,000 of which will be contributed by the Blue Plum Gives Back initiative and the Public Art Committee account.



Renderings of the proposed mural on Commerce Street. (PHOTOS: Johnson City Commission)

The Mural Selection Committee and Johnson City public art officials will consider hiring Steven Teller, of St. Augustine, to paint the design along walls at 116, 118 and 120 W. Main St. The selection followed city leaders’ review of multiple submissions, which had been narrowed down to three designs from semi-finalists.

The walls, according to an agenda summary from the Johnson City Commission, are located on private property, and the owner has signed an agreement that city leaders will review during a meeting Thursday.

City leaders noted the artist would craft the mural using exterior paint with a layer of anti-graffiti coating.