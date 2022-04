JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A group of firefighters responded to a call from a concerned citizen on Sunday.

The citizen called to report that a group of baby ducks was stuck in a storm drain.

Photo: Johnson City Firefighter Association L-1791

According to the Johnson City Firefighter Association L-1791, all ducklings were rescued and re-united with their mother.

The rescue was made by B-shift Engine 6.