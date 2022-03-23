JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Fire Department (JCFD) on Wednesday announced that the agency has been awarded international accredited status for the first time.

A release stated that the department received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the requirements established in its program. JCFD is now one of more than 300 agencies worldwide to achieved the Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. (CPSE).

The JCFD is the sixth department in Tennessee to receive the Accredited Agency status, according to city leaders, and only the third in the state to maintain an ISO rating of 1, which marks the most superior rank a department can achieve based on its ability to protect the community against fires.

Interim Chief David Bell stated in a release that the department’s international accreditation demonstrates its commitment to serve and protect the community.

“We have also been able to use the Commission on Fire Accreditation International’s process as a proactive mechanism to plan for the future of this agency and locate areas where we can improve on the quality of the services we provide,” Bell said.

The JCFD launched the accreditation process in 2017, which led to the agency developing an improvement model focused on call volume, response metrics and its ability to adapt to fit the community’s needs.