JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Justin Westbrook, planning and development director for the City of Johnson City, has resigned after a tenure of 59 days.

According to city communications and marketing director Keisha Shoun, Westbrook submitted a letter of resignation effective Feb. 15. His time with the city began on Dec. 19, 2022 after a national search, and Shoun said Westbrook’s employee record contained no disciplinary actions or complaints.

Westbrook previously served Aberdeen, N.C., another growing community. According to Shoun, Westbrook’s letter of resignation did not state any specific reasons.

Will Righter, the city’s development coordinator and codes supervisor, was named as Westbrook’s interim successor. Shoun said the search for another planning and development director for the rapidly growing city is “forthcoming.”