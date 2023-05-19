JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Volunteers are invited to try their hand at gardening and enjoy produce from a community garden in Johnson City.

ETSU Health’s community garden at the Johnson City Community Health Center will be open to volunteers the third Saturday of each month starting May 20, a release from ETSU states. Volunteer days last from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

However, people are welcome to visit the garden on other days to harvest and tend to the plants. The volunteer days are set to last into the fall season.

“Our mission is to serve our community with quality healthcare,” Vanessa Smith, practice administrator at the Johnson City Community Health Center, said in the release. “General health is provided not only by way of medicine and diagnostic testing but also by providing resources and removing barriers to sustaining good health.”

Smith went on to say that the garden gives the public access to healthy and free produce.

The Johnson Community Health Center previously operated community garden years ago, and employees tended to a smaller garden in 2022. Local agencies provided the means to bring back a full-scale community garden in 2023, ETSU stated.

The community health center and the garden are located at 2151 Century Lane in Johnson City.