JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Commission approved grant funds that will allow an organization to expand housing for homeless women.

Fairview Housing, also known as Manna House, plans to use the $88,000 community development block grant to acquire and renovate a house on East Watauga Avenue.

The project will allow Fairview to increase its shelter capacity by 20 units and 8,000 square feet.

Fairview hopes to have the additional units finished in late fall.