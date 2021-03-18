Johnson City City Manager Pete Peterson announces retirement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City City Manager Pete Peterson announced his retirement during Thursday evening’s City Commission meeting.

During the meeting, Peterson said he will retire at the end of the year. He said he wants to shift his focus from work to family.

Peterson has served more than 30 years with the city. He started as a development specialist in 1991 before being named assistant city manager in 1995, interim city manager in 2004, and city manager in 2005.

BREAKING: Johnson City City Manager Pete Peterson is retiring after 31 years with the city. He will retire at the end of this year. He says he is shifting his focus from work to family as his children are getting older. pic.twitter.com/Hn0K59ysfo — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) March 18, 2021

The city manager is appointed by the city commission to oversee government operations.

The city will hire a firm to begin the search for a new city manager. City officials believe it will take about six to eight months to find Peterson’s replacement.

You can view Peterson’s letter to city officials announcing his retirement below.

