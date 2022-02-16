JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce is doing its part when it comes to helping people new to the region.

During the pandemic, the flexibility to work from home combined with the want for a change of scenery led to a number of migration trends across the United States. Here in Tennessee, the Tri-Cities became one of the most popular destinations to relocate to.

“Out of the East Tennessee region, Johnson City is growing the fastest. I think we had 1,500 people move here in the past 18 months which is what Johnson City has seen in the past 5 years combined. So we’re seeing exponential growth and we want to make sure that we keep up with that,” said the Chamber’s Director of Young Professional Development, McKenzie Templeton.

Templeton said because of this, they’ve launched a survey on their website aimed at helping those who are new and moving to the area.

The survey went live Wednesday, Feb. 16, and will remain open until March 2.

She told News Channel 11 the goal is to use those answers to optimize their website so new residents have all the resources they need in one place. However, it’s not just about people new to the area, but also those who want to see it improve.

Answers from the survey are also being used in future planning in terms of what businesses people would like to see in the area.

Templeton said now was the perfect time to launch the survey since we’ve seen a recent uptick in migration.

From connecting new residents with realtors and finding housing to the basics like changing tags and titles, they hope to have those items more readily available on their redesigned website.

The website will be optimized based on survey results and will be readjusted by the Summer.

The survey takes less than 5 minutes, click here to fill it out.