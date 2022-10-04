JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Event organizers announced that Johnson City’s Candyland Christmas trees available for decoration have completely sold out this year.

According to Downtown Johnson City officials, the 155 trees that local organizations and businesses decorate each year sold out in record time. Candyland Christmas is set to light up Founders and King Commons Park on Nov. 26.

In the meantime, Downtown JC said interested parties can get on a waitlist to get a tree. For more information on holiday events or to sign up, visit the organization’s website.