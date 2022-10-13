JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ‘Shrek’ came out more than two decades ago, but for Dos Gatos Coffee Bar the film’s screen time is far from ogre.

According to an event listing by the business, ‘Little Shrekago’ is set to begin this Friday and offers a slate of ‘shrektacular’ additions from local businesses through the weekend:

Dos Gatos

Cakebuds Bakery

Lazy Lady Baking Co

Crumb Bakeshop

Holy Taco Cantina

Tipton’s Street Pub

Atlantic Ale House

This year, Atlantic Ale House will have a showing of ‘Shrek’ on Saturday starting at 8 p.m.