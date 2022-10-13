JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ‘Shrek’ came out more than two decades ago, but for Dos Gatos Coffee Bar the film’s screen time is far from ogre.
According to an event listing by the business, ‘Little Shrekago’ is set to begin this Friday and offers a slate of ‘shrektacular’ additions from local businesses through the weekend:
- Dos Gatos
- Cakebuds Bakery
- Lazy Lady Baking Co
- Crumb Bakeshop
- Holy Taco Cantina
- Tipton’s Street Pub
- Atlantic Ale House
This year, Atlantic Ale House will have a showing of ‘Shrek’ on Saturday starting at 8 p.m.