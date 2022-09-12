JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City officials announced several promotions within the city’s first responders on Monday, including a new oversight officer within the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

According to a release from the City of Johnson City, several JCPD members are set for a career move:

Scotty Carrier was promoted to captain after 30 years with the force. Carrier has spent over 20 years within the department’s Traffic Homicide Team, and has also worked as a criminal investigator and public safety officer.

Andy Hodges became a captain after 17 years with the JCPD. Previously the lieutenant of Platoon 4, Hodges has also worked as a patrol officer and community policing officer.

Tim Hensley became a JCPD lieutenant after previously serving as a hostage negotiator, patrol sergeant and honor guard member.

Jeff Wilson was announced as a new JCPD lieutenant, and a member of the department’s SWAT team.

Scott Jenkins was appointed as the leader of the department’s Office of Professional Standards. As a 26-year JCPD veteran and graduate of the FBI’s National Police Academy, Jenkins oversees internal affairs investigations and routine inspections.

In addition to new police promotions, the Johnson City Fire Department (JCFD) saw several advancements:

Jason Powell became the department’s new assistant chief of administration, and will be responsible for supervising the administrative district chief and recruitment.

Ed Haynes became JCFD’s assistant chief of operations. His role consists of fleet oversight, equipment purchasing and hydrant management.

Adam Momberger became JCFD’s administrative district chief. His position oversees training, accreditation and regulation compliance.

Pete Sanders was announced as the district chief of A-shift.

For more information about the city’s departments, visit the City of Johnson City’s website.