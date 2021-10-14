JC Animal Shelter: Groundbreaking for new spay-neuter clinic set for Oct. 21

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County/ Johnson City Animal Shelter announced Thursday that the groundbreaking for its newest addition is on track to begin Oct. 21 at 11 a.m.

The spay-neuter clinic is expected to open in 2022 and will feature 3,790 square feet and its own veterinary team and office staff.

A release from the shelter said the addition would allow the shelter to spay or neuter the more-than-4,000 animals that pass through the shelter annually.

The shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St.

