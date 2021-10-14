JC Animal Shelter: Groundbreaking for new spay-neuter clinic set for Oct. 21

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Washington Co._Johnson City Animal Shelter preparing for big move (Image 1)_12030

(PHOTO: WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County/ Johnson City Animal Shelter announced Thursday that the groundbreaking for its newest addition is on track to begin Oct. 21 at 11 a.m.

The spay-neuter clinic is expected to open in 2022 and will feature 3,790 square feet and its own veterinary team and office staff.

A release from the shelter said the addition would allow the shelter to spay or neuter the more-than-4,000 animals that pass through the shelter annually.

The shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St.

For more information or to donate to the shelter, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss