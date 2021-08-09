Jason Isbell says COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required to attend shows

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 09: Jason Isbell performs during To Nashville, With Love A Concert Benefiting Local Tornado Relief Efforts at Marathon Music Works on March 09, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

(WJHL) — Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell, the headliner of next month’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, says concertgoers will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result in order to attend any of his future shows.

In a tweet Monday, Isbell said the requirement will apply to indoor and outdoor shows and that he will not play at any venues that will not allow that.

We’re now requiring proof of vaccination or a current negative test to attend all our shows, indoors or out. If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play. https://t.co/KSYmsT5qAl — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 9, 2021

In a later tweet, the country artist said the requirement will be “for all our scheduled performances…”

Yes it is true for all our scheduled performances, and if there are states/venues that won’t allow it, we’ll let you know as soon as we know. https://t.co/NYL3RK5ENE — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 9, 2021

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is set for Sept. 10–12 with Isbell and his band, The 400 Unit, scheduled to take the stage on Sunday, the festival’s final day. He is also scheduled to play at Bonnaroo early next month.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Bristol Rhythm & Roots for comment.