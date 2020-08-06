Jason Isbell and 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker, Blackberry Smoke commit as headliners for 2021 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

BRISTOL, Va.(WJHL) – Three headliners slated to perform in the 2020 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion have committed to returning for 2021.

According to a release from the Birthplace of Country Music, Jason Isbell and 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker and Blackberry Smoke have all agreed to return to perform in 2021.

BCM announced the 2020 festival was canceled in early July after COVID-19 concerns caused organizers to reevaluate the safety of the event.

“We’re making good on our promise to bring back as many artists as we can from our 2020 lineup to perform next year,” said BCM Executive Director Leah Ross in a release. “Getting our main headliners back is our first priority, and we are thrilled to have our top three acts back on the roster in 2021. It’s all subject to the artists’ availability, and we are so excited that they will be joining us next year.”

The release says BCM is working to negotiate with all of the headliners slated for the 2020 festival while also managing losses due to the cancellation.

